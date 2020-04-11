Conrad projected winner of State Assembly 140th District, will replace retiring Schimminger

He beat Republican Robert Pecoraro and Green Party candidate Anthony Baney to win a seat that Robin Schimminger had occupied since 1976.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Democrat William Conrad III has been elected to represent the 140th District in the New York State Assembly.

Conrad has the lead over Republican Robert Pecoraro and Green Party candidate Anthony Baney to win the seat that was previous held by Robin Schimminger, who is retiring this year.

Conrad ran for a platform that included concerns about town and village funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he wanted to push economic development and workforce education, if elected.

Pecoraro, who serves as alderman in North Tonawanda, pushed for economic growth and infrastructure improvements.

Schimminger was a conservative Democrat who had served since 1976 and previously was an Erie County Legislator. He was 72 years old when he announced in November of 2019 that he would not seek another term.