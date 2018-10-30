BUFFALO, NY - One week from Tuesday we'll be headed out to vote in Decision 2018. And once again, Congressman Chris Collins turned down a debate in the race for his seat.

St. Joe's on Kenmore Avenue hosted the debate in the 27th district race Tuesday. Democrat Nate McMurray and Reform Party candidate Larry Piegza attended -Collins did not.

Collins defended his decision on WBEN this morning, and McMurray criticized it.

"No, I mean I've done that debate back when I was county executive," Collins said. "This is a different race. It covers eight counties, not just Erie County, so I have a feeling it would be a free-for-all if I was there. I don't think that would be to the benefit of the kids."

McMurray countered, "He has refused every single request for a debate, either from your station [2 On Your Side] or other stations, and even the tradition of meeting at St. Joe's. He has refused to meet to the public or to face me, and I think that speaks to his cowardice. He does not want to face his opponent."

And McMurray picked up a surprise endorsement overnight, in a tweet from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who urged his followers to support McMurray.

Don't vote AGAINST @RepChrisCollins just because he's a Trump toady who's out on bail for insider trading & been declared a flight risk. Vote FOR @Nate_McMurray who will protect Social Security, Medicare & put families first! 👍 https://t.co/M5VbBGJmyz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 30, 2018

