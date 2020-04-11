Chris Jacobs declares victory for U.S. Congressional 27th-District

Chris Jacobs (R) is running against Nate McMurray (D) and Duane Whitmer (L) for the U.S. Congressional 27th-District seat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Jacobs (R) has declared victory for the U.S. Congressional 27th-District seat. However, there are still thousands of absentee ballots that won't be counted for weeks.

We have not heard from McMurray yet in response.

Jacobs won the special election and Republican primary back in June for the U.S. Congressional 27th-District. Jacobs won the election over Democratic challenger Nate McMurray.

The NY-27 seat was vacated when former congressman, and now convicted felon, Chris Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading last year. Former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray and Congressman Chris Jacobs are both running to fill the former congressman's fourth term.

McMurray almost beat Collins for the seat back in 2018.