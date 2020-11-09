Chautauqua County BOE reports record number of absentee ballot requests

Officials expect that 70% of county voters (55,000) will turnout this year.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has received a record number of absentee ballot requests ahead of the 2020 general election this November.

The County Board of Elections says that nearly 7,000 absentee ballot requests have have been sent with Election Day less than two months away.

“No voter will be denied the opportunity to vote by mail, as long as they apply now and return their ballots as soon as they are received,” said Norman P. Green, a commissioner with the Chautauqua County Board of Elections.

County election officials say no past presidential cycle has had more than 4,000 absentee ballot applications for the county. Officials expect that 70% of county voters (55,000) will turnout this year.