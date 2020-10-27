Chautauqua County Board of Elections announces poll site change in Dunkirk

The Board of Elections says the change was made due to concerns for the COVID-19 sensitive population at the Steger Apartments.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that a polling site in Dunkirk has been changed.

Dunkirk residents who live in Ward 1 District 1 and Ward 4 District 1, who normally vote at the Steger Apartments, will now be voting at the Clarion Hotel on Election Day. The Clarion Hotel is located at 30 Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk.

