Candidates for NY-27 debate at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

Students question Republican incumbent Chris Jacobs, Democratic challenger Nate McMurray, and Libertarian challenger Duane Whitmer.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Candidates for New York's 27th Congressional District debated questions from students at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Kenmore on Wednesday, with just 13 days to go until Election Day.

AP Government students at the school asked a series of questions, giving each candidate 90 seconds to respond on issues including COVID-19's impact on the economy, health insurance, medical marijuana and systemic racism in the United States.

When candidates were asked if they support their party's nominee for president of the United States, each said they do.

Republican incumbent Chris Jacobs says President Trump's "policies are good for this nation."

Democratic challenger Nate McMurray called Joe Biden "a good man," saying "he's not perfect, but maybe a good man is what we need right now."

Libertarian challenger Dwayne Whitmer praised Jo Jorgensen, "We have the chance to elect our first female president," Whitmer said. "I look forward to voting for her."

2 On Your Side interviewed the two major party candidates ahead of this election, Republican incumbent Chris Jacobs and Democratic challenger Nate McMurray.