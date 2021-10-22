Buffalo mayoral race debate on Wednesday features Brown, Walton, Carlisle

The debate will be attended by school students, faculty, and staff. It is not open to the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest races in November's general election is the City of Buffalo mayoral race, and next week St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute will host a debate.

St. Joe's has invited Mayor Byron Brown, Democratic Party primary winner India Walton, and write-in candidate Benjamin Carlisle to take part in the debate.

The event is scheduled for next 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The debate will be moderated by Ted Lina, an AP government teacher at St. Joe's, and the questions will be written and posed by AP government students and members of the Equity and Justice Club.

The debate will be attended by school students, faculty, and staff. It is not open to the public.

There was one debate, which was held on September 9. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was one of the panelists on hand for that event, posing questions for the candidates.