Democratic primary winner India Walton says expect a culture shift at Buffalo City Hall

India Walton did what some consider to be the unthinkable. She could be the first woman to serve as mayor of the City of Buffalo and, in her words, get ready.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — “When we organize, we win.” Those are the words of India Walton.

The 38-year-old Democratic primary winner is progressive, socialist and a straight shooter.

“I care about people, and I believe resources should go to working class people and families,” Walton said.

When asked about continuing the momentum of development in Buffalo, she said “we do that by taking investments and putting them at the ground level."

She wants the entire city to have the renaissance that has happened in downtown Buffalo.

“We are going to prioritize affordable housing, job training, and create opportunities for those who feel like they've been left out,” Walton said.

She received calls from U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

“My style of leadership is that I don't need to do it alone. I will co-govern," Walton said.

On Day 1, Walton said she wants to talk to the people in neighborhoods, hear their concerns, and work for them.

Once seated as mayor, she said she would appoint commissioners of police and fire. “It is going to be diverse. There will be no patronage and no favors. I want people who are well qualified to do the job," she said.

City Hall will look very different. In her words, “it’s going to be some soul in that joint."