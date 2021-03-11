Buffalo mayoral race awaits tally of absentee, military ballots

That final canvass will take place the week of November 15 at the Erie County Board of Elections. The process will be open to both campaigns as well as the public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With no official winner being named in the Buffalo mayoral race just yet, the next step is to count all the ballots that were for a write-in candidate in this race, including absentee and military ballots.

"Given the margin, I don't think you're going to see that kind of scrutiny, but I certainly expect members of the public, and members of the campaigns and attorneys, to be here, because we want to make sure that we preserve the integrity of the process," said Jeremy Zellner, an Erie County Board of Elections commissioner.

"The media's going to be invited, like they are every year. We're going to follow the canvass schedule that we put out every year, that's all public, and we invite anyone who wants to come down and watch to watch."