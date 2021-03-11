Mayor Brown declares victory; Walton says she's not conceding just yet

Mayor Byron Brown is declaring victory in the race for Buffalo City Hall against the Democratic nominee India Walton.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — India Walton said in a statement on Twitter "it seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes to inaugurate a Walton administration in January."

When Channel 2 reached out and asked if she was conceding, she said she is not and wants "to see the final canvass."

Still she said not to count her out in her speech on election night.

"I look forward to continue to work with the citizens of Buffalo, the working class people, those who have gone unseen and unheard for far too long," she said.

Mayor Byron Brown is preparing for a fifth term. His campaign headquarters was filled with City Hall employees and other supporters, including a large population from the Bangladeshi community in Buffalo.

When 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked Mayor Brown about how he plans to work with or will he listen to the thousands who voted against him, he said "we have been listening all along, we are open to working and listening to people, but people also need to participate in the community in ways that lend themselves to being able to work with them.



"You can't not show up to anything in the community, throw bricks on the outside, and expect the people to listen to you in that fashion."

Former Buffalo mayor Anthony Masiello offered some advice for Brown.

"You have to listen to young people, you learn from young people. They have different ideas about what they expect from their government, so any effective leader needs to listen to the people of his community," he said.

Masiello added: "The young people bring new ideas and new energy, and if I was Byron, I'd be reaching out to them tomorrow to bring them into the fold to make them part of your team."