Byron Brown 'writes down' his name, votes early in mayoral race

Byron Brown attended a South Buffalo rally where supporters came out in full force. He later voted at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown knows he has a battle ahead of him to win another term in office.

Without the star power afforded to his opponent, Brown is focusing on the people who will vote. He was in South Buffalo at a rally where supporters came out in full force for the incumbent.

"What are we going to do today," the Mayor asked. "Write down Byron Brown," the crowd responded.

"We know from our door-knocking and phone calling that the momentum is on our side. More people in every single section of Buffalo want to vote for us," Brown said.

The Mayor used a stamp to "write down" his name Saturday afternoon at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

The Democratic Party primary winner back in June, India Walton, held her own rally at the Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo. Nearly 1,000 people attended.

Walton is riding a wave of support after being endorsed by New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Another well-known backer, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) stumped for Walton at her Saturday event.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes and Buffalo native announced her endorsement of Mayor Brown earlier in the day. Peoples-Stokes represents the 141st Assembly District, which includes parts of North Buffalo, the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, and other prominent city neighborhoods.

In a news release, Peoples-Stokes outlined the progress across the city under Mayor Byron Brown’s leadership. Peoples-Stokes said so much opportunity has been created for Buffalo’s youth under Mayor Byron Brown’s leadership, citing increased aid to public schools, his Summer Reading Program, and youth internship and employment opportunities.

The mayoral race will only continue to heat up. Next week St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute will host a debate. St. Joe's has invited Mayor Brown, Democratic Party primary winner India Walton, and write-in candidate Benjamin Carlisle to take part in the debate.

The event is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. The event is not open to the public.