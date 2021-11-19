Brown wins unprecedented 5th term as Buffalo mayor, defeats Walton

While the results are still unofficial, Brown has enough votes to secure another term at City Hall. India Walton said she will 'accept the will of the voters.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections is expected to declare Byron Brown the winner in the Buffalo mayor's race in the next few hours.

It's been a long counting process with an unprecedented 36,000 write-in ballots to count.

And while it may take until the end of next week to count them all, a source with the Erie County Board of Elections told 2 On Your Side it expects to be able to declare Byron Brown the winner Friday night.

He held a news conference Friday evening, where he declared victory.

"We know now that we have won an unprecedented, historic victory as a write-in candidate running for re-election as mayor of the City of Buffalo," Brown said, with supporters applauding behind him.

"I want to thank the voters of Buffalo. This shows the importance of the democratic process, and making sure that every voter has a right to cast their vote, making sure that every vote is counted, and making sure that the voices of all of our residents in the electoral process are heard."

Brown needed just 26,000 of those write-ins to defeat India Walton's total from early voting and election night. Brown has gotten nearly all of those write-in votes so far, with more than 29,000 as of 5 p.m., according to the elections board.

Walton on Friday evening issued a statement:

Today, I respectfully accept the will of the voters.

I believe that there is healing required, and I remain committed to working to reduce poverty and using my platform to create the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.

This election was not an end, but a beginning. The new ideas we articulated, the new energy we inspired, the new volunteers we trained, and the new relationships we built will only grow in the coming years.