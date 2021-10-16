Brown, Walton continue to campaign across Buffalo ahead of early voting

We checked in on both candidates as they held events around the city on Saturday, asking them about their plans for the last week before the votes start coming in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting starts Saturday, October 20th, with voters casting ballots in races across Western New York including for mayor in the City of Buffalo.

We checked in on both India Walton and Mayor Byron Brown as they held events around the city on Saturday to check in on their plans for the last week before the votes start coming in.

At an event in South Buffalo, we asked Mayor Byron Brown how his strategy has changed for early voting as a write-in candidate.

"We're doing educational sessions around the community about how to write my name in on the ballot, because it won't appear on the ballot," he said, days after his campaign held a workshop showing off its new stamps.

"We've worked hard, we're getting tremendous support from people in every section of the city, and I think that this campaign, Write Down Byron Brown, is really uniting the City of Buffalo."

India Walton, meanwhile, met with supporters at a Women for Walton event Saturday morning. There, she talked about her plans to revive neighborhoods on the East Side.

Walton says her strategy that worked in her primary win isn't changing.

"We're kicking off early voting next week with a huge rally, and we're intending to send at least 1,000 people out to the polls to vote early, day one," Walton said.

"I've got people here from as far away as Albany and New York City out here to help, so I've got every reason to feel confident. This groundswell of support is sustained. We've been running for a long time, and to have people continue to show up day after day is very encouraging."

Early voting starts Saturday, October 23, and runs through Halloween.

Unlike election day, you can vote early at any polling place in your county.