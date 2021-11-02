Brian Kulpa re-elected as Amherst Town Supervisor

Kulpa defeated Republican Jay DiPasquale.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Incumbent Brian J. Kulpa (D) has won a second term as Amherst Town Supervisor, defeating Republican Jay DiPasquale in Tuesday's election.

Brian Kulpa spent two terms as Village of Williamsville Mayor and was elected Town of Amherst Supervisor in 2017 for the term of 2018-2021. During his first term, Kulpa said he was able to stabilize the town’s finances, transfer ownership of the Boulevard Mall and figure out how to fix Amherst’s base economy that was mainly based in retail.

“Covid expedited that hardship. Now we are in the process of switching our base economy from big box retail, transforming land previously held by 64-acre malls to mixed-use facilities,” said Kulpa.

Kulpa said he has his eyes set on the development of the Boulevard Mall, making Niagara Falls Boulevard, specifically near Sheridan Drive and Main Street, more pedestrian-friendly, and transforming the former Westwood Country Club into what would be known as Amherst Central Park.