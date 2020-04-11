Brian Higgins projected winner of NY 26th Congressional District

The U.S. Congressional 26th-District includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Brian Higgins (D) is the projected winner of the U.S. Congressional 26th-District seat.

Higgins ran against Ricky Donovan (R) and Michael Raleigh (Green Party) for the U.S.

This will be the ninth term in Congress for Higgins.

Higgins currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and is a member of the Subcommittees on Health, Trade, and Social Security. He also serves as a member of the House Committee on the Budget and is Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus.