Counting continues in Georgia as Biden overtakes Trump | Live updates

ATLANTA — Into a fourth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State with a miniscule gap between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia, and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

UPDATES

Please note all times are E.T.

12:35 p.m. | Another almost barely noticeable trickle of votes registers, bringing the total now to 4,960,194. We've had about 150 over multiple tiny updates come in since 11:00 a.m.

This latest one brought Trump back a little, cutting Biden's lead by 20, from 1,584 to 1,564.

12:15 p.m. | Joe Biden's lead has increased by five, to 1,584. We've seen a few very, very small updates in the vote count this morning.

12:05 p.m. | We've just learned we'll be hearing from the Secretary of State's Office in another press conference at 3 p.m.

11:50 a.m. | Here's a pretty cool visualization of how the Georgia count has progressed over the last few days between President Trump and Joe Biden.

11:45 a.m. | There's another point to be made about the integrity of the vote in Georgia: Sec. Raffensperger has targeted voter fraud as a priority of his office, and it has been a top issue stressed at various points by Gov. Brian Kemp. Both are Republicans, and in fact have often faced criticism from Democrats who have called their efforts overzealous and misrepresentative of the extent of the issue.

The Secretary of State's office even referred 98 voter fraud cases to the state attorney general in September, digging into cases that stretched back as far as 2014.

Point is, Georgia's is a voting apparatus that is among the most vigilant in the nation in terms of monitoring for fraud. And while the secretary of state's office says it will investigate any credible allegations that come forward, right now they say, pretty definitively, they haven't seen any widespread irregularities.

11:25 a.m. | Gwinnett County looks like it's firing up its counting operation into full gear: The most outstanding ballots in the state, still believed to be a batch of 4,400 regular absentee ballots and some 450 ballots from a corrupted memory card, are among the votes needing to be counted there:

11:15 a.m. | One point that probably needs a little clarification: Rep. Drew Ferguson, a conservative ally of the president's, sent out a statement a short while ago which referred to "ballots (that) have been randomly appearing in just the right numbers," and in general there seem to be frustrations from supporters of the president's about how the count has progressed, believing numbers keep "appearing."

No ballots are appearing, and none if it is random. It's not a basketball game, with a score that rises and falls. The number of votes that were in the moment the polls closed on Tuesday is the same number of votes that exist right now - they just had to be counted so we could learn what that total is.

Mail-in ballots take longer to count, as Gabriel Sterling noted, and there were many, many more of them this year than in years past, because of the pandemic. More people who voted by mail voted for Joe Biden.

This vote count shifting is not unique to this year, either - Stacey Abrams slowly ate into Gov. Kemp's lead in the days after Election Day in the governor's race in 2018. Unlike President Trump's situation now, there were simply more batches of ballots that were registered into the total that reinforced his lead.

11:08 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office also detailed the remaining outstanding votes they're tracking - again, word of caution, we have our own team independently in contact with counties, and it's possible they could be a little higher (there's also military and overseas votes that will arrive today, and provisional and flagged ballots that get resolved to be added to the total.) He said there were 4,169 in all.

Cherokee 150

Cobb 75

Floyd 444

Gwinnett approx 3500

11:06 a.m. | Meanwhile! A few hundred more votes registered on the secretary of state's site, and Joe Biden's lead has grown by about 500 to 1,579. The total votes stand at 4,960,045.

11:05 a.m. | Again, two big takeaways from that update from the Secretary of State's Office: Sec. Raffensperger said, effectively, that a recount will happen, and Gabriel Sterling said that "we are not seeing any widespread irregularities," amid allegations by the president and some of his supporters that the vote counting might somehow be corrupted in Georgia.

11:00 a.m. | Sterling ends on this note, addressing how any investigations into fraud claims work (he noted earlier they have not observed any widespread irregularities): "There's different levels of investigations - you do phone calls to make sure there's any credibility, then you're like, 'Yes there credibility, then there's a real investigation."

"I'm not gonna parse through that. Obviously we're getting stuff - and if you look on Facebook and Twitter obviously there's millions of problems all across the country... if somebody has a credible complaint and they have some kind of evidence or some kind of trail to an evidence, they can give our office a call... cause we wanna make sure we protect the integrity of the ballot because that's the way you're gonna build faith back in the system, that the outcome of the election is correct."

10:53 a.m. | Speaking to the issue of the vote counting stretching out over a number of days, Sterling says it's a matter of volume for counties. "They've never had to handle this volume of paper before."

Said usually Georgia has about 5% of votes as absentee ballot requests, this year about 1/3rd.

10:50 a.m. | More Sterling: "Secretary Raffensperger is a Republican, I'm a Republican, I don't make any bones about it, anybody who knows me - and suddenly I have a lot of people looking at my Twitter feed and my LinkedIn - it's pretty obvious. In general we have people who have partisan beliefs, but the job of elections directors and this office is to count every legal vote, follow the law and assure that every legal vote is counted and the will and intent of the voters is met."

10:43 a.m. | More Sterling: "Our office and the counties have many, many safeguards and many, many guardrails built over many years to ensure the integrity of the vote."

10:40 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office on fraud allegations: "We are not seeing any widespread irregularities." Adds that office will investigate "any credible accusation with any real evidence behind it."

10:35 a.m. | Secretary of State Raffensperger says "there will be a recount in Georgia."

Adds "stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides" but debates will not distract from work of completing count.

10:25 a.m. | We're expecting remarks from the Secretary of State shortly, and will switch over to those from Ossoff if they overlap.

10:15 a.m. | By the way, another single vote total has been added to Joe Biden's total, putting his lead at 1,098.

10:10 a.m. | Interesting insights on the shift we've seen in Georgia from Stacey Abrams, one of the foremost persons credited with helping push that shift:

9:55 a.m. | We'll be carrying Jon Ossoff's statements momentarily as his race against Sen. David Perdue appears headed for a runoff.

9:45 a.m. | One important point of clarification: If you've been wondering why there seem to be so many adjudication holdups (again, quick review: adjudication is when a ballot gets flagged because the scanner finds an issue with how it was marked by the voter, and then a Republican and Democrat try to determine what the voter intended to do) we've been told by a couple of counties they're seeing a lot of people who were confused by the open Senate special election.

Here's what happened there: Sen. Kelly Loeffler was defending her seat in a fully open election, because it was a special election to fill the two years left in Johnny Isakson's term (Isakson retired at the start of the year, and Gov. Brian Kemp then appointed Sen. Loeffler to the seat.) There was no primary, it was simply open to anyone who qualified - and that wound up being a lot of people.

All those candidates - 20 of them! - appeared on the ballot together. And what happened is, a lot of voters got confused and tried to vote for more than one of them. So there you go.

9:35 a.m. | With both the Loeffler-Warnock runoff looking like it will be joined by a Perdue-Ossoff runoff, we're being told by the Secretary of State's Office that elderly/disabled and overseas/military voters would automatically be sent absentee ballots for state and federal runoff elections.

They said for a special election, though (Loeffler-Warnock), voters have to submit a new application to receive a ballot.

You can also still register to vote just for the Senate runoffs!

9:15 a.m. | We saw this happen in reverse yesterday - A single vote has been added to the count it looks like, and Joe Biden's lead is now up to 1,097 from 1,096. Yesterday the president got one vote added to his total at one point, as well.

9:00 a.m. | According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are now 8,197 ballots outstanding in Georgia (keep in mind voters still have through today to fix provisional and rejected ballots and make sure they get counted, and military and overseas ballots that arrive before 5 p.m. will be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.)

Our team is also still working to independently verify outstanding figures with counties themselves.

8:55 a.m. | Elsewhere: NBC News reports Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania.

Vote leads as of 8:55 a.m. ET Friday:



• Georgia (99% in): Biden +1,097



• Pennsylvania (95%): Biden +5,587



• Nevada (89%): Biden +11,438



8:50 a.m. | The big thing to really watch for today is the progress in Gwinnett County. They had said at varying points that it would take them until Sunday or even later to finish working through an issue that caused them to have to go back through thousands of batches of ballots (only a very small percentage of votes had issues in those batches, but they've had to re-scan all of them) - but now they're saying it could be done much sooner.

Outstanding votes to be counted in Gwinnett today:

~Absentee by mail ballots impacted by software error (# tbd)

~4400 absentee ballots from Election Day

~approx. 450 ballots from early voting card that were re-scanned



8:30 a.m. | If you're wondering how many votes are still left out there, here's a really great explainer from 11Alive's Christie Diez:

HOW MANY BALLOTS ARE LEFT TO COUNT STATEWIDE?

(Getting that question a lot, understandably so)



This update from 6:06am still stands.



Here’s the best answer I can give for that number.

8:20 a.m. | Something to watch out for a little later this morning: We'll be hearing from Jon Ossoff, who appears headed for a runoff in the Senate election against Sen. David Perdue, at 10:00 a.m., and the Secretary of State's Office has a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to update us on vote counting.

7:50 a.m. | It's not just presidential votes on the line in Gwinnett County: GA's 7th Congressional district is a hot race that has yet to be called.

7:30 a.m. | Wondering what it is Georgia's still counting, and still has to count? Here's a basic breakdown:

Regular absentee ballots: This is the vast majority of what's been getting counted the last few days. These are the regular paper ballots that were sent to people who requested them, either to mail back in or drop off at a county drop-box.

This is the vast majority of what's been getting counted the last few days. These are the regular paper ballots that were sent to people who requested them, either to mail back in or drop off at a county drop-box. Adjudicated ballots: These are the hand-marked absentee ballots, like those above, that were spat out by the scanners because of an issue with how the voter marked them. A Republican and Democrat then look at the ballot and determine what the voter was trying to do. Having to do this process over, and over, and over, is partly why the count has continued slowly along over the course of a few days.

These are the hand-marked absentee ballots, like those above, that were spat out by the scanners because of an issue with how the voter marked them. A Republican and Democrat then look at the ballot and determine what the voter was trying to do. Having to do this process over, and over, and over, is partly why the count has continued slowly along over the course of a few days. Provisional ballots: These are issued when a voter has an issue at the polls - for instance, they forgot their ID, or went to the wrong place. They get three days after the election to fix it with their county election office and have their vote counted. Provisional ballots are not included in counts until today's deadline passes, because not all of them will get fixed. Take Gwinnett County - we know they have about 1,000 provisional ballots, but all we know beyond that is more than 0 and fewer than 1,000 will wind up counting.

These are issued when a voter has an issue at the polls - for instance, they forgot their ID, or went to the wrong place. They get three days after the election to fix it with their county election office and have their vote counted. Provisional ballots are not included in counts until today's deadline passes, because not all of them will get fixed. Take Gwinnett County - we know they have about 1,000 provisional ballots, but all we know beyond that is more than 0 and fewer than 1,000 will wind up counting. "Cured" ballots: If your absentee ballot gets rejected - this often happens, for instance, if the signature on your ballot doesn't match the signature on your voter record - you also have three days after the election to get in contact with your county election office and resolve the issue, or "cure" it as the terminology goes. That deadline is the end of the day today, and you can check if your ballot was rejected here or by signing in to to your My Voter Page account.

If your absentee ballot gets rejected - this often happens, for instance, if the signature on your ballot doesn't match the signature on your voter record - you also have three days after the election to get in contact with your county election office and resolve the issue, or "cure" it as the terminology goes. That deadline is the end of the day today, and you can check if your ballot was rejected here or by signing in to to your My Voter Page account. Military and overseas ballots: The deadline for these to arrive is the end of the day today as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

6:45 a.m. | The vote tally in #ClaytonCountyGA hasn't updated in two hours. This is the longest wait so far. At this moment, Biden is still ahead in Georgia by 1,096 votes.

6:30 a.m. | Even John Legend is watching Georgia.

6:25 a.m. | David Perdue (R), the current incumbent, is now below the 50% mark with 49.85%. His challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff, is now at 47.84%. This means they may be headed for a runoff.

6:06 a.m. | A significant update in Gwinnett since at last check, adjudication was expected to take three days of work. We now anticipate results from the county much sooner. No word yet on how many ballots were impacted by the software error. Reminder Gwinnett flipped blue in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

5:15 a.m. | Biden still has the lead in Georgia with votes from Clayton County. Latest update from Clayton County: Another 30 votes for Trump and 209 for Biden. That gives Biden a 1,096 vote lead in #Georgia.

4:27 a.m. | Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the race for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. After votes came in from Clayton County, he now leads President Trump.