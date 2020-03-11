'Ballot selfies' are illegal in New York State

NYS election law says it's technically a misdemeanor to show your ballot to any person after it is filled out for voting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've seen people taking so-called "ballot selfies" and posting them on social media, but are these allowed?

For our viewers in Pennsylvania. you're fine. But in New York, it's illegal and here's why.

New York State law actually prevents it. It's Section 17-130 of state election law.

The law says it's technically a misdemeanor to show your ballot to any person after it is filled out for voting.

So, you can take a selfie with a "blank" ballot, but not after it's filled out.