Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes wins re-election for 141st District

The Buffalo native defeated Republican Sean Miles in the general election. She has served in the Assembly since 2003.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes cruised to another term with an election victory.

Peoples-Stokes, a Democrat who represents the 141st District, defeated Republican Sean Miles in the general election. She had 89 percent of the vote with 155 of the 157 districts reporting by midnight.

Peoples-Stokes has served the 141st District since 2003. She worked as a school teacher before joining the Buffalo Urban League. She served in the Erie County Legislature from 1993 until 2002, before she moved on to the Assembly in 2003.