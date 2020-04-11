Absentee votes will be determining factor for State Assembly 146th district race

Absentee ballots will determine the race between incumbent McMahon and her two competitors. There's about 16,000 absentee votes in Erie County alone to be counted.

Incumbent Karen McMahon (D) has two challengers to her seat as Assemblyperson for the 146th district of New York: Robin Wolfgang (R) and Ruben Cartagena Jr. (G).

As of 1 a.m. on November 4, it's too close to call a projected winner for this race. McMahon has 24,942 votes (50%), Wolfgang has 24,771 votes (49%) and Cartagena Jr. has 511 votes (1%) with 98% of precincts reporting.

There's still absentee votes to be counted for both Niagara and Erie County voters. There's about 16,000 absentee votes in Erie County alone to be counted.

McMahon was elected to the assembly in 2018. A Snyder-native, McMahon previously represented parents of students with disabilities as a private lawyer and was law clerk for 30 years. Issues important to her include healthcare, jobs, and the environment, according to her biography.

Wolfgang is a communications professional who has worked in a variety of capacities for organizations and companies such as ABC News, Ruder Finn, Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care and Time Warner Cable. She currently works as a lead communications officer at Citibank in Western New York.

Cartagena Jr. ran under the Green Party, but does not appear to have a campaign website.