BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're an Amherst resident who has yet to receive your absentee ballot, you should receive it soon. 2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County Board of Elections. Staff for both Jeremy Zellner and Ralph Mohr say that ballots are currently being mailed out and that Amherst residents should receive them shortly is they have not already.

Absentee ballots in Amherst were delayed due to a legal dispute about the town clerk position resulting in democratic candidate Francine Spoth being removed from the ballot. Voters are still concerned that there still will not be enough time for those with physical and geographical challenges to send in their ballots in time for election day. Ballots must be postmarked by November 5 to count.

2 On Your Side previously asked Democratic Elections Commissioner, Jeremy Zellner, what his response was to voters who were concerned the situation would compromise their right to vote.

"I would say to them that we have laws in the state that protect their franchise and they're going to get their ballots and they will be out", he said.

