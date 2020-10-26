After 2 days, Erie County tops 2019 general election early voting total

The two-day total of 28,214 represents 4.5% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 28,000 people have taken advantage of the early voting period in Erie County, according to the county board election commissioners.

The two-day total of 28,214 represents 4.5% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters. That also surpasses the 26,514 ballots cast during the entire nine-day period in last year's general election.

Jeremy Zellner, a commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections, told 2 On Your Side that the turnout on Saturday was outstanding.

"They seemed like they wanted to make their voice heard in a big way and do it quick. We had people lined up very early in the morning, way before the polls even opened to get their voice heard. There just seems to be a lot of excitement out there for election 2020," Zellner said.

Early Sunday, commissioner Ralph Mohr said the second day was just about the same, and the numbers released later that evening showed it.

Saturday's early vote total was 14,724. Sunday's was 13,262.

Erie County has 37 early voting locations, and voters may use any site regardless of address during the early voting period, which runs through November 1. Weekday poll hours are noon to 9 p.m., and weekend hours are noon to 6 p.m.