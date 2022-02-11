The 5-day total in Erie County is 38,756, according to Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 8,200 Erie County residents cast ballots Wednesday during the early voting period.

That brings the five-day total to 38,756, according to Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner.

The statewide early voting runs through Sunday. Each county has different hours for early voting, so check with your county Board of Elections for times and locations.

In Erie County, polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Election Day is Tuesday.

To find out if you are eligible to vote, you can check out your local Board of Elections office.

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: