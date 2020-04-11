61st District race in New York Senate still too close to call

While Republican candidate Edward Rath III led Democrat Jacqualine Berger, there were 20,878 absentee ballots to count in Erie County alone.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The New York State Senate race in the 61st District remains too close to call.

While Republican candidate Edward Rath III led Democrat Jacqualine Berger, there were 20,878 absentee ballots to count in Erie County alone. The district spans from Buffalo's suburbs all the way to Rochester.

Rath has worked in the energy industry for more than 25 years and served as an Erie County legislator, serving District 6, which includes Amherst, Clarence and Newstead.

Berger was first elected to the Amherst Town Board in 2017. She was selected to serve as the town supervisor in 2020.

Michael Ranzenhofer had filled the seat. He announced last December that he would not seek re-election to his seat and chose to retire.

Ranzenhofer, who is also a practicing attorney, served five terms as a New York State Senator. Prior to that, he was an Erie County Legislator, from 1989 to 2008.