48% of registered voters in Chautauqua County have cast their ballot for the 2020 election

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — With Election Day set for tomorrow, Chautauqua County is releasing voting numbers ahead of the general election.

According to election officials for the county, 48% of registered voters in Chautauqua County have already cast their ballot for the 2020 election.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections says 14,279 votes were cast during early voting and reports they have received 9,545 absentee ballots as of November 2.

Election officials also say they have received 11,901 applications for absentee ballots. Those that have not returned them yet, have to have them posted marked no later than November, 3, 2020 and they have to be received by the BOE no later than seven days after Election Day (Tuesday, November 10, 2020).

Military and overseas voters’ ballots have thirteen days after the election to arrive (Monday, November 16, 2020).

Election officials say at least 182 absentee ballots that have been received either did not have a signature that matches the voter's record, unsealed ballot envelopes and/ore incorrect affidavit of eligibility. Officials say those voters have been contacted at least twice by mail or phone to correct the errors. 107 voters have already correct ballot defects making the ballots countable.

For those registered voters that haven't voted yet, all county poll sites will be open on Election Day, November 3, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

