3 candidates for Erie County Sheriff explain why they want your vote

The race to replace Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard after 16 years in office includes three seasoned law enforcement members, with varying backgrounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ted DiNoto, Kim Beaty, and John Garcia may all come from different walks of life, but come election night they will all have the same goal, to become Erie County's next Sheriff.

After over a decade in office, Tim Howard is leaving his post, and opening an opportunity for one of the three candidates. Kim Beaty is the Democratic candidate, John Garcia is running on the Republican line, and Ted DiNoto is the independent pick.

Beaty would be the first female if elected. Garcia said he would be the first Hispanic.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing sat down with each of the candidates ahead of Election Day to gauge why they want your vote.

John Garcia (R)

Kim Beaty (D)

Ted DiNoto