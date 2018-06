Polls will open at noon for the 23rd Congressional District's Democratic Primary.

Voters in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties are looking to unseat current Republican Representative Tom Reed.

Linda Andrei, Ian Golden, Tracy Mitrano, Max Della Pia and Eddie Sundquist are on the Democratic primary ballot.

Polls close at noon.

