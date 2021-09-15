2 maps for potential U.S. congressional districts in New York revealed

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission shared two maps as potential plans for the new district lines. The 10 commissioners couldn't agree on one.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York is going from 27 U.S. congressional districts down to 26 next year because of a population loss in the U.S. Census, and the commission tasked with drawing up maps released two different plans.

The New York Independent Redistricting Commission on Wednesday shared two maps as potential plans for the new district lines because the 10 commissioners, half appointed by Republicans and half by Democrats, couldn't agree on one.

Both maps would give Buffalo and its suburbs their own district.

One map would create one district for the rest of Western New York. The other would split it into three, with one running across the entire Southern Tier from Jamestown to Binghamton, and the other from Niagara Falls through the Finger Lakes to Ithaca.