Early voting starts on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Midterm elections are almost here. Early voting begins on Saturday.

Early voting runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.



To find out if you are eligible to vote, you can check out your local Board of Elections office. Registration forms can be found online, at Department of Motor Vehicle offices, libraries, and government service agencies.

Among the races you can vote on in the general election are the NYS Governor, Lt. Governor, congressional, and state races.

Find your polling place by checking your local county board of elections office: