Early voting numbers leading into the final weekend of campaigning

So far, more than 30,000 early ballots have been cast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The numbers for the ballots cast in early voting on Friday have been released.

A total of 4,353 ballots were cast on the seventh day of early voting in Erie County. 1,416 total ballots were cast in the City if Buffalo alone on Friday.

Those stats bring the total early ballots cast in Erie County to 30,233.

Polls will be open again on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for the eight day of early voting.

Going in this weekend, the candidates are making their final push to motivate voters to get out to the polls. 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants spoke with analysis to take a look at the Mayor Byron Brown and India Walton campaigns, as well as some of the Erie County office elections.