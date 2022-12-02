State health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett to step down from role

NEW YORK — The state health commissioner is stepping down from her position.
Dr. Mary Bassett announced Friday that she's stepping down to return to a position at Harvard's medical school. She said chose to make this change now so the next commissioner can be with Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full four years.
Dr. Bassett released the following statement:
“I have submitted my resignation as New York State Health Commissioner effective January 1, 2023, when I will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. This was a very difficult decision. I have tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to COVID, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health. I am leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul. I am grateful that the Governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff. Though I am moving back to Massachusetts, I will always be a New Yorker, and I look forward to cheering on the department’s accomplishments in the coming years.”
Bassett was the first major appointment to Hochul's cabinet and the second to resign in the last few weeks after Hochul's budget director announced he'll step down at the end of the year.