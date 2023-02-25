Democrats support Everhart for Buffalo Common Council seat

Everhart describes herself as an advocate for stronger gun laws and wants to address social and racial inequities in the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zeneta Everhart picked up the official endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Party in her bid for a Buffalo Common Council seat in the Masten District.

Everhart was the party's choice over India Walton, who announced her candidacy earlier.

This will now set up a primary election showdown between the two women in June, for a seat that became wide open after incumbent Ulysees Wingo announced he would not seek re-election.

Everhart is the mother of Zaire Goodman, the 20-year-old who was shot but survived the Tops mass shooting last May 14. She was joined by friends and family for the Feb. 17 announcement and was introduced by her son Zaire.