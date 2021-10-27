St. Joe's Collegiate Institute holding debate Wednesday for Buffalo mayoral race

The debate is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. It's not open to the public, but you can watch it live on WGRZ.com.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is just under a week from finding out who will take over as mayor, and now two of the candidates are going head to head in a debate.

Incumbent Byron Brown and Democratic primary winner India Walton will debate for the second time ever at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute Wednesday morning. The first time the two went head to head was in a debate the National Association for Black Journalists held in early September.

Wednesday's debate at St. Joe's will be moderated by Ted Lina, an AP government teacher. The questions will come from AP government students as well as members of the Equity and Justice Club.

Ben Carlisle is an independent candidate for Buffalo mayor, who will join Walton and Brown as well.

Walton and Brown have been running negative ads about each other, which democratic strategist Ken Kruly says is sure to make things a little heated.

"I think there'll be a lot of that. I think that they'll be talking about their talking points, the things that they've been running on their commercials, because they're going to buy be wanting to reinforce the messages that are on the commercial," Kruly said. "So a lot of that is going to be very tough, nasty in some cases, because the commercials have been that way."

As the democratic nominee, Walton is the only candidate on the ballot. It's why Mayor Brown has been running a write-in campaign.

There's still plenty of time to vote early. You can do so until Sunday at any polling site. Otherwise you will have to do so on Election Day at your registered polling place.