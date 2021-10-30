Democratic primary winner India Walton cast her vote Saturday

The City of Buffalo mayoral race is by far the busiest race locally and on Saturday Democratic primary winner India Walton cast her vote.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Candidates across Western New York have been busy getting their last weekend of campaigning in.

Walton also commented on the national attention the race is getting.

"I think that it's incredible that the eyes of the world are on Buffalo for something that is this amazing and I look forward to a time in this city where we're going to be known for providing people hope for the future."

Walton said she feels confident heading into Election day November 2.

Your final chance to cast an early ballot is Sunday, October 31.