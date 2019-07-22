BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Higgins has been a pretty safe bet in New York's 26th Congressional District.

In his last seven campaigns the Buffalo Democrat has gotten no less than 57 percent of ballots cast. He has won races by 100,000 votes. It is by all appearances, a “safe seat."

Which is why it likely surprised many when the Buffalo News first reported Justice Democrats — an political advocacy group out of Tennessee — has been at work in Western New York, trying to find a candidate to challenge Higgins in next year’s Democratic primary.

On Monday, Higgins seemed unconcerned, “I’m a politician. I’m always a target.”

Justice Democrats proudly point to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a candidate it recruited, trained, and helped win her U.S. House race over long-time incumbent Joe Crowley.

The organization did not respond to inquiries from 2 On Your Side, but it did approach at least two people about a possible Higgins challenge.

Environmental activist Jackie James-Creedon turned Justice Democrats down, as did Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray.

“There are some very bad people in our country right now and Brian Higgins is not one of them," McMurray said. "There’s things that he and I disagree on but we agree mostly on everything.”

Healthcare is an example of disagreement between McMurray and Higgins. Like Ocasio-Cortez, McMurray wants a “Medicare for All” universal healthcare system in the U.S. Higgins prefers opening up Medicare to those who want to enroll in the government-run system.

It is not clear if that issue is at the root of Justice Democrats efforts in Western New York. Attempts to contact the organization were unsuccessful.