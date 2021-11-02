De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor of NY

De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to joining the race for governor of New York after filing paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

The Democrat filed paperwork last week to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a statewide campaign. De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state.

He said Tuesday he wants "to do more for the people in this city and this state."

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced last week that she will run for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. James made the announcement on Twitter, along with a short video.