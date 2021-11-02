x
De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor of NY

De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city's entertainment industry, in New York, in this Monday, April 12, 2021, file photo. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to joining the race for governor of New York after filing paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee. 

The Democrat filed paperwork last week to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a statewide campaign. De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state. 

He said Tuesday he wants "to do more for the people in this city and this state."

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced last week that she will run for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. James made the announcement on Twitter, along with a short video. 

The move was widely anticipated from the woman whose office investigated allegations Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

