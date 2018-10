The DCCC, which raises money for Democratic Congressional Candidates, will start helping Nate McMurray, who is trying to unseat Republican Chris Collins in the 27th Congressional District.

The DCCC added McMurray to its 'Red to Blue' Program, which targets districts that it thinks can flip from Republican to Democrat. In practical terms, this means the party will send in resources, possibly money, to help McMurray.

Tuesday, a Siena poll showed the race in a statistical tie.

