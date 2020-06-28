Cuomo: veterans denied honorable discharge due to LGBTQ identity can have case reviewed

The act, signed by Cuomo in November, allows people who are eligible to have their New York State veterans' benefits restored.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said New York State veterans who had been denied an honorable discharge due to their sexual orientation or gender identity can now submit an application under The Restoration of Honor Act.

The act aims to help "veterans who received less than honorable discharges as a result of military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury, or post-traumatic stress disorder," as well as people impacted by exclusionary policies such as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."