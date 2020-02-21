ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making legalizing recreational marijuana his top priority this legislative session, and he's getting some help to try and make it happen.

He will travel to Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Colorado, all states that have legal marijuana but very different policies.

He wants to get an understanding of what has worked, and what hasn't.

"You look at states that have legalized marijuana, many of them have generated more questions," Cuomo said. "One of those issues that everybody has goals, we want a goal of social equity, we want to make sure young people can't get it, etc.

"We want to make sure there are advantages to communities that have been oppressed. But then you look at the aftermath and many of those goals haven't been met, right?"

