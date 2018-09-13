ALBANY - Democratic primary voters headed to the polls Thursday to choose whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo deserves a chance at a third term or if Cynthia Nixon is the better choice to lead the party.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. in New York City, parts of the Hudson Valley and the Buffalo area and at noon in the rest of the state, per state law.

They remain open until 9 p.m. statewide.

The race between Cuomo and Nixon, the actor best known for her starring role in Sex and the City, headlines New York's state and local primary elections, which were moved to Thursday to avoid conflicts with Rosh Hashanah and Sept. 11.

Cuomo has run on a record he says positions himself as a national progressive leader and a leading opponent of President Donald Trump, who Cuomo has taken to criticizing at campaign and government events across the state.

Nixon, who polls show is a clear underdog, has challenged Cuomo from his left.

She has faulted him for not doing more to push policies favored by progressives -- such as single-payer health care and marijuana legalization -- and tolerating a Republican-led Senate during his eight years in office.

The candidates cast their ballots Thursday morning -- Nixon in her hometown of Manhattan; Cuomo in the Westchester County town of New Castle, where he lives.

"I believe that my administration has started a very important, positive and progressive agenda," Cuomo told reporters after casting his ballot.

"I want to continue doing it."

In an interview Thursday on public radio's Capitol Pressroom, Nixon said her candidacy is part of a national progressive movement spurred in part by the rise of Trump.

"I think this is a movement to make sure that the Democratic Party is not just a kinder, gentler, more-diverse version of the Republican Party," Nixon said.

"People do not show up when we're not clear on who we are and what we fight for."

The Cuomo-Nixon race was one of three statewide, Democratic primary battles on the ballot Thursday, along with a four-way race for attorney general and a lieutenant governor primary between Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Cuomo's running mate) and Jumaane Williams (Nixon's running mate).

Voter turnout was expected to be light.

New York has a split primary system for federal and state elections, meaning contested congressional primaries were already decided in June.

Both candidates urged primary voters to get to the polls.

"We've been seeing in elections not a lot of people turning out, and that is just bad for democracy," Cuomo said.

"It only works if you come out and you participate."

The winner of the gubernatorial primary will face Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, in the fall along with at least three third-party candidates.

The loser of the Democratic primary could also chose to continue running in the fall on a third party line -- Nixon on the Working Families Party line; Cuomo on the Independent or Women's Equality Party line -- if they so choose.

Neither candidate on Thursday was willing to entertain the question.

"This is not a question for today," Nixon said.

"I am really focused on getting out the vote. I know our progressive voters are out there and we just need to make sure they are getting out to the polls."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved