BUFFALO, N.Y. - With days until Election Day 2018, Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Republican opponent, Marc Molinaro, were both in Western New York Saturday doing some last minute campaigning.

Cuomo was at St. John Baptist Church Hall in Buffalo Saturday morning. Cuomo heavily criticized the Trump White House and Republican policies and then launched into his administration's economic development program for Western New York.

"Businesses are moving back. Young people are moving back to Buffalo after decades of leaving, young people are coming back," said, Governor Cuomo.

Republican opponent Marc Molinaro was also in Buffalo before moving to Niagara Falls for a rally with other GOP candidates.

Molinaro spoke with reporters, unlike Cuomo, reporters after addressing the crowd, and when asked about his pledges for transparency on state contracts because of high profile corruption cases involving some of Cuomo's top advisers, Molinaro said this:

"When I'm Governor we'll have the strictest ethics code in the country. An enforcement office to make sure the laws are enforced. We'll have a database with more information on line so you can access the contracts and public information. We'll empower the committee on Open Government to actually enforce open meetings and freedom of information law."

