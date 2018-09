BUFFALO, NY-- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Buffalo today.

The governor's schedule was just released, and it says he will be in town this morning at 10 o'clock to make an announcement at Roswell Park..

Roswell Park recently received a $6.28 million award from the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative to coordinate data and research on immunotherapy.

2 On Your Side will live stream the governor's announcement when it begins.

