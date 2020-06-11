Cuomo: 'I'm not going to Washington' if Biden wins Presidency, offers cabinet position

'I'm not running for president, not running for vice president, not going to Washington,' Cuomo said.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reiterating his commitment to New Yorkers in the possibility that he is offered a position in Joe Biden's cabinet, if he wins.

Cuomo appeared on and called into NY1 News and was asked that question by Kristen Shaughnessy.

"Let me ask you this, if the numbers come through as we expect them to be, you get a call from Joe Biden and he says I want you in my cabinet, would you go to Washington?"

After attempting to dodge the answer, Cuomo said, "Look, I said to New Yorkers when COVID first started my only agenda is New York. I'm not running for president, not running for vice president, not going to Washington. This is going to be a long road for New Yorkers. I want them to have total trust in what I'm saying. I have no agenda but being New York governor, and I'm going to stay here and finish the job."

Earlier last month, a report from Axios stated that the "governor is being pushed for the job and that Biden would consider him, based on their long friendship."

Following that report, Governor Cuomo appeared on NBC's Today Show and denied the report and potential AG position saying, “I have no interest in going to Washington."