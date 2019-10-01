ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo is defending himself after a joke that got him a lot of criticism Wednesday.

Here's what he had to say when he thought reporters were getting a bit too close in a hallway in the capitol.

"I'm going to bring you all up on charges under the 'Me Too' movement."

That didn't go over well, especially on a day when women were sworn in for the first time as leaders of the State Assembly and Senate.

So he was asked about it on a radio appearance Thursday morning.

"I think it was an offhand comment. I walked out into the hallway and I was assaulted by the gaggle with pieces of equipment hitting me in all sorts of my anatomy and it was an offhand comment just to get them to move back," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced in that interview that he'll be giving his state of the state address next Tuesday, which will include the unveiling of his budget.