BUFFALO, N.Y. — In New York, if you cheat on your property taxes, you might lose a discount from the state.

Governor Cuomo is proposing a rule that would keep people who fraudulently claim a STAR tax credit from re-applying for one for the next six years.

This comes after the state found New Yorkers getting the tax breaks on their "second" homes.

Cuomo's asking lawmakers to include it in their budget that's due at the end of the next month.