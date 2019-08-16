ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo wants to punish mass killers who are convicted of hate crimes as domestic terrorists.

He introduced a bill on Thursday that would create a new crime that applies to a hate crime where someone kills at least one person and tries to kill at least two more.

It could get that person life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Right now, terrorism charges only apply to violent crimes that are meant to intimidate the population of influence the government.

