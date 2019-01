ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced a proposal that would raise the tobacco and e-cigarette sales age from 18 to 21.

He said the proposal would be included in the 2019 executive budget.

"We have made great strides to stamp out teen smoking," Cuomo said, "but new products threaten to undo this progress to the detriment of millions of Americans."

Cuomo is also proposing to end the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products in pharmacies.