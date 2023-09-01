Cost of living is a big concern for NY residents, according to poll

According to the poll, more than 80% of voters across political parties say the cost of living in New York is a major problem.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new poll by the Siena College Research Institute finds the cost of living a top issue for New Yorkers.

“In assessing the severity of problems facing New York, there is, surprisingly, considerable agreement among Democrats, Republicans and independents,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “At least 80% of each partisan group thinks the cost of living in the state is a major problem. At least 71% of each say affordable housing is a major problem, as do at least 64% of each about crime, and at least 51% of each about the migrant influx.

Crime, increase in migrants and affordable housing are also concerns for New Yorkers.

“With many voters seeing multiple major problems facing the state, Siena asked voters to pick the single most important issue they want Hochul and legislators to address. With 27% – including more than one-third of independents – the cost of living in the state rose to the top, but not far behind were crime, 19%, the migrant influx, 18%, and affordable housing, 17%,” Greenberg said. “Those top four issues were also the top four for Republicans, Democrats and independents, though in different orders.

Voters also say the quality of life in New York has taken a downturn.

