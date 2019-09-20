WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) says he's expects to be back at work on Monday after collapsing at the US Capitol building Thursday.

Reed was just about to do an interview with a television when he passed out. Reed was taken to George Washington University Hospital to be checked out.

He issued this statement Friday morning:

“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. After my evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, it turns out I had a previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia. I look forward to returning to work on Monday.” – Tom Reed

