Congressman Chris Jacobs will not seek reelection

Jacobs made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, citing political attacks on his stance on gun control.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-NY 27th) announced that he would not seek re-election in the 23rd district.

Jacobs said at a press conference that he made the decision after receiving criticism recently regarding the change in his stance on gun control.

Currently, Jacobs is serving as representative for the 27th district and would have run in the new 23rd district that was formed during redistricting.

Last weekend, 2 On Your Side asked Jacobs about his new stance on gun control.

"We need to talk about some reasonable gun control, if an assault weapon ban were put on the floor I would vote for it. I don't think it's going to happen so I will fight for other things too. Maybe you shouldn't be able to get an AR-15 until you're 21, not 18. You can't drink or smoke until 21, with this level of lethality it makes sense to have that. Most of these mass shooters are young men 18,19, 20, so it could really put a significant impact on deterring this at least to some extent," Jacobs said.

Jacobs cited the recent outcry to his changed stance on some gun limitations and the backlash from within the Republican Party. @WGRZ — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) June 3, 2022

Jacobs said his stance changed after talking to those directly impacted in the last few weeks.

Since he shared his updated stance, Jacobs has received a lot of backlash from other Republicans and said that petitions have begun to circulate to run primaries against him.

"Despite this backlash, I truly believed that I could win this election, but it would be an incredibly divisive election for both the Republican party and the people of the 23rd district, many of whom I have not ever represented," Jacobs said at the press conference.

