BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Collins is, as expected, supporting the border wall executive order decision of President Trump.

The Republican representative from Western New York says other presidents have used such declarations to shift funding in past situations such as to combat the Zika virus.

And he told 2 On Your Side today he feels the President's move is within his power as the nation's chief executive.

"It's not a new precedent. I mean, 60 plus emergency declarations ... movements of monies is always something the President can do within a department," Collins said. "The Department of Homeland Security or the military construction. This really isn't anything new, but the Democrats are gonna certainly bring this up."

Collins says he expects a lower court will rule against Trump while the Supreme Court will ultimately back him up.